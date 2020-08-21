Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade
News

Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

Cathy Adams
21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUMOURS were running rife on social media about a link between a house fire at Mooball yesterday and a woman whose remains were found at Byron Bay last month.

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture: Mullumbimby RFS

Fire completely destroyed a home on Tweed Valley Way at Mooball yesterday afternoon, despite the efforts of fire crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby.

Soon after, social media claims surfaced about links to Thea Liddle, whose remains were found at Byron Bay during a search for the missing woman.

NSW Police however discounted the rumour.

"There is no link between the blaze and any ongoing investigations," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

They said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

 

 

RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
RFS crews fighting a house fire on Tweed Valley Way, Mooball. Picture Mullumbimby RFS
editors picks house fire missing woman mooball northern rivers fires thea liddle tweed valley way
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Melissa Doyle departs Seven

      Melissa Doyle departs Seven
      • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

      Top Stories

        Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Premium Content Man free after lengthy child abuse material investigation

        Crime A local man has escaped a jail sentence after police find thousands of images and videos of underage girls downloaded from the internet.

        Self-described ‘sh-thouse poet’ opens studio on main street

        Premium Content Self-described ‘sh-thouse poet’ opens studio on main street

        Business ‘INSPIRING words for the dunny door’: After finding his niche market, this Burnett...

        • 21st Aug 2020 10:30 AM
        BUSTED: Burnett drink and drug drivers named and shamed

        Premium Content BUSTED: Burnett drink and drug drivers named and shamed

        News EVERY week a number of people face court on drink and drug driving charges.

        Drug addict grows weed to not ‘associate’ with criminals

        Premium Content Drug addict grows weed to not ‘associate’ with criminals

        Crime THE 41-year-old attempted to grow his own marijuana so he didn’t have to associate...