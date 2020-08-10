Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Search for missing man comes to tragic end

Jarrard Potter
9th Aug 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 10th Aug 2020 6:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BODY has been recovered by police searching for a man missing on the state's north coast on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have been conducting inquires to locate a 44-year-old man, who was last seen leaving a caravan park on Iluka Road, Woombah, just north of Yamba, on Thursday August 6.

The man's white Jeep was found unattended in bushland between Iluka Road, near Elizabeth Street and Hickey Street at Iluka yesterday.

Following a search of the area, with the assistance of SES, the body of a man was found in nearby bushland today. While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
clarence police district coastal views editors picks missing person welfare concerns
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        Premium Content Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        News Crunch time for Queensland as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support...

        Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.