Police appeal for info after armed robbery in Kingaroy

Laura Blackmore
3rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
DETECTIVES are urging the public to assist them with information after an alleged armed robbery at a childcare centre in Kingaroy.

Police allege that just after 7.35pm on Thursday, May 28, a man approached two staff members, a 35-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, as they were locking up the centre.

The man allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded the keys before grabbing a lanyard from around the neck of the 35-year-old woman.

Police said there was a scuffle between the woman and the man.

The woman managed to retrieve a key before the man left along Ivy St in possession of the lanyard and an identification card.

Neither of the women suffered any physical injuries during the incident.

The offender was wearing a balaclava and black clothing.

He was approximately 170 centimetres tall and had a thin build.

Police said investigations would continue.

Report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

armed robbery kingaroy chilcare centre kingaroy crime kingaroy police
South Burnett

