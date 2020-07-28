Police appeal for public’s help to solve Kingaroy robbery

Police are urging anyone with information about a Kingaroy robbery to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers. File Photo.

POLICE are appealing for assistance from the public after a Kingaroy property was robbed last week.

Between Wednesday July 22 and Sunday July 26, unknown persons reportedly broke into a shed on Mant Street.

The occupant of the house was away at the time.

The perpetrators forced entry into a shed on the property and stole a camping fridge and power tools.

Investigations are continuing and officers are urging anyone with information to contact police immediately.

If you have information regarding this crime, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.