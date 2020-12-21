Police appeal for witnesses after credit card theft

Esk Police have appealed for witnesses after a man stole a credit card in December. Photo: CCTV Esk Police

ESK Police have released CCTV images as part of an appeal to the public following the theft of a credit card.

Esk police Officer-in-Charge Sergeant Karlene Trezise said investigations continue into a theft of a credit card from an Esk business on December 12.

Sgt Trezise said the suspect unlawfully used the credit card on the day of the offence at another business in Esk.

Sgt Trezise appealed to anyone who knows the identity of the person and vehicle in the images, or may have witnessed the incident, to contact police.