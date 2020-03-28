Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash
Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash John Gass
News

Police appeal to witnesses after fatal crash

Rhylea Millar
28th Mar 2020 6:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically lost his life, after a traffic crash occurred near Bundaberg.

The 93-year-old man from Avenell Heights, was driving a red Ford Falcon at the time.

Police believe the elderly male driver was travelling along Palm Beach Rd, through Coonarr about 10am yesterday, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Sadly, the man suffered significant injuries and passed away at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the fatal crash, anyone with dashcam footage or who may have been in the area at the time, to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP2000617485.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg editors picks fatal crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION UPDATE: Southern Downs, South Burnett mayor results

        premium_icon ELECTION UPDATE: Southern Downs, South Burnett mayor results

        Council News THE results for the local government areas of the South Burnett and the Southern Downs have started to flow in this evening.

        • 28th Mar 2020 7:35 PM
        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News Fifteen mayors and 31 councillors already been elected unopposed

        ELECTION DAY: Polling booths empty amid COVID-19 threat

        premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Polling booths empty amid COVID-19 threat

        Council News ECQ says residents who don’t vote today will still face the consequences.

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight