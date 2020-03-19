Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
Police at Coles in New Farm as shelves are re-stocked. Picture: Andrea Macleod
News

Cops police Coles as shelves restocked

by Andrea Macleod
19th Mar 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE were on site at Coles New Farm this morning, with officers patrolling the store as shoppers converged.

Stocks have been replenished with some out of stock items returning to the shelves that had been barren for days.

Meat and canned vegetables were back in stock, some cleaning products and laundry items had returned.

 

Source - World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, other media

 

 

An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod
An elderly shopper is given a helping hand at Coles New Farm. Picture: Andrea Macleod

 

Unusually busy for 9am on a week day the centre was bustling with cars pouring in.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coles coronavirus editors picks panic buying

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council receives $1.2M to fix flood- damaged roads

        premium_icon Council receives $1.2M to fix flood- damaged roads

        Council News Councillor explains why they waited for funding to fix roads after heavy rain.

        • 19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Woman wins big after ‘accidentally’ entering comp

        premium_icon Woman wins big after ‘accidentally’ entering comp

        Rural SHE originally travelled to the Murgon Show to help her friend manage horses.

        • 19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Nanango High smashing glass ceilings over breakfast

        premium_icon Nanango High smashing glass ceilings over breakfast

        News Nanango State High School sent three students along to an inspirational breakfast...

        • 19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Council: What you need to know about COVID-19

        Council: What you need to know about COVID-19

        Council News Health advice, council elections, public gatherings, schools and when to...