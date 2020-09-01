Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Police bag border jumpers on run in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
1st Sep 2020 3:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE have fined two people after they crossed into Queensland illegally and spent several days travelling through the state.

The pair crossed the New South Wales border at Mungindi and were intercepted at Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police issued both offenders a $4003 fine for failing to comply with COVID-19 border restrictions.

The offenders are 27 and 29-years-old.

There are unconfirmed reports that the pair spent up to two weeks in Queensland before police located them.

Police manage more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs.

They are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV cameras and police conduct daily patrols of the roads nearby.

MORE STORIES:

Border-dodging skipper hit with massive fine

REVEALED: Total fines for border cheaters

Police catch couple sneaking across border on foot

Police search uncovers latest illegal border jumpers

 

border fines covid-19 darling downs police failing to comply with covid health direction queensland border restrictions toowoomba coronavirus toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Premium Content Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        New milestone reached in much-needed Murgon CBD upgrade

        Premium Content New milestone reached in much-needed Murgon CBD upgrade

        Council News STAGE three of the long-awaited Lamb Street CBD footpath replacement is underway...

        • 1st Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        ‘Not in lockdown’: Cherbourg Mayor warns town to stay safe

        Premium Content ‘Not in lockdown’: Cherbourg Mayor warns town to stay safe

        Health The Cherbourg Mayor and Aboriginal Shire Council CEO are urging the community to...

        • 1st Sep 2020 3:00 PM
        Aggressive drink driver forces Kingaroy police to pull taser

        Aggressive drink driver forces Kingaroy police to pull taser

        News A KINGAROY court heard a young local had a high-voltage scuffle with police after...