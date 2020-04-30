Menu
BUSTED: Kingaroy Police have charged two Kingaroy drivers with drug charges after intercepting and searching two separate vehicles Wednesday night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
News

Police bust two Kingaroy drivers with drug charges

Kate McCormack
30th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
IT WAS a busy night for the Kingaroy Police on Wednesday with two different people charged with drug related offences in the space of 40 minutes.
On Wednesday, April 29 at 11.20pm police intercepted a Hyundai station wagon on Kingaroy St.

Officer in charge of Kingaroy Police Station senior sergeant David Tierney said a search of the vehicle located a 32-year-old Kingaroy man in possession of marijuana and drug utensils.

“The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, August 3 for the alleged possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils,” he said.

Police also intercepted a Holden sedan on Haly St that same evening at midnight.
“The driver was a 55-year-old Kingaroy woman and she returned a positive sample to a roadside breath test,” Sgt Tierney said.

“The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 27, for allegedly driving with a relevant drug possession.”

By naming and shaming convicted drink or drug driving offenders the South Burnett Times aims to keep our region’s roads safer by discouraging drivers from getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Check out the full list of our named and shamed drink and drug drivers here.

drug possession kingaroy drug charges kingaroy police roadside drug test
South Burnett

