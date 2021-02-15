Menu
Police have arrested two Cushnie residents over the alleged armed robbery of a 79-year-old. Photo/File
Crime

Police bust two masked intruders who robbed 79-year-old

Tristan Evert
15th Feb 2021
On February 8 two masked men allegedly entered the property of a 79-year-old Kingaroy woman late at night armed with a knife before stealing her car.

Police went on the hunt for the two men and the stolen Honda vehicle.

On Wednesday, February 10, at 3pm, acting on information from the public, police located the Honda station wagon.

The vehicle was located on Home Creek Loop Road in Cushnie.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Cushnie man and a 16-year-old Cushnie boy who were located with the vehicle.

The boy has been dealt with under the Youth Justice system for the alleged unlawful use of the vehicle, armed robbery, burglary and unlicensed driving.

The 19-year-old man will reappear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 29 for the alleged armed robbery, burglary and unlawful use of the motor vehicle after being remanded in custody.

South Burnett

