MAIN STREET BIFF: North Burnett police were called to two separate incidences on May 14. Picture: File
Crime

Police called to punch-up on main street

Sam Turner
sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
21st May 2020 2:00 PM
A STREET brawl has landed two men in hot water with police after they were called to the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the incident at Lister St, Monto, on May 14.

“A physical altercation took place between two men, known to each other,” he said.

“The pair were issued with infringement notices for public nuisance and violent offences.”

Police then attended the scene of a break-in at a William St address in Mt Perry.

The matter took place in the afternoon of May 14, and is still under investigation, according to the QPS spokesman.

If you have information or would like to report a crime, contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

