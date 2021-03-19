Police car rammed as cops pursue man for alleged burglary

Police are searching for a man who rammed a cop car after officers attempted to intercept his vehicle in relation to an alleged burglary. File Photo.

A man rammed into a police car as officers pursued him in relation to an alleged burglary.

A QPS spokesman said police intercepted the vehicle at about 3pm yesterday (March 18) in Yarraman State Forest.

Police got out of their car and approached the vehicle, which proceeded to reverse into the police car causing minor damage.

The driver then fled the scene in the car.

A woman, who was in the passenger seat of the car, was left behind and was taken into custody.

Police are still searching for the driver.