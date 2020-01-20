Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An off-duty police officer spotted the suspected stolen car driving along Old Bruce Highway.
An off-duty police officer spotted the suspected stolen car driving along Old Bruce Highway. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
Crime

Police cars rammed, dog squad deployed in dramatic chase

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Jan 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WANTED man allegedly rammed a police car in a desperate attempt to escape after the dog squad tracked him down in a dramatic chase.

An off-duty police officer spotted a suspected stole car on the Old Bruce Highway at Yandina yesterday before traffic police, general officers and the dog squad were called in to help about 1.30pm.

The man driving the suspected stolen silver Commadore allegedly rammed into the dog squad vehicle while trying to flee from police.

The dog squad sniffed out the car, believed to have been stolen from Kunda Park on Thursday, parked at a camp site and the alleged offender panicked.

The man in his 30s allegedly rammed into the police car three times when he spotted the crews in an attempt to escape.

He was arrested and charged with five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and four counts of car theft, among other offences. 

More Stories

Show More
car theft editors picks old bruce highway qps sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        premium_icon RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        Motor Sports The region’s race fans won’t be getting their annual fix of burning rubber this April. Find out why organisers had to cancel the popular event.

        • 20th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
        How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        premium_icon How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        Weather has the rain been enough to replenish our major dams?

        Ambulance volunteer with ‘half a haircut’ awarded

        premium_icon Ambulance volunteer with ‘half a haircut’ awarded

        News Russell Kemp has seen everything on the job in his 22 years of service, and now...