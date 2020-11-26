Police charge five with break and enter in just two days

Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai police charged five with break and enter over two days. File Photo.

THE South Burnett has seen a number of break and enters and theft charges this past week, with the Murgon, Cherbourg and Wondai divisions seeing five people charged in just two days.

At 1am on November 19, police received a complaint of an alleged vehicle theft from a property at Wooroolin, after a vehicle was observed leaving the location.

Police will allege multiple offenders broke into the Wooroolin address and stole a Yamaha YZF250 motorbike from a shed on the property.

Murgon Police have since located four persons of interest and conducted further inquiries.

A 39-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with break and enter and unlawful use of a vehicle.

A 25-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on December 8, charged with break and enter and unlawful use of a vehicle.

A 30-year-old Murgon man appeared in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on November 20, charged with break and enter, unlawful use of a vehicle and other traffic related offences.

A 28-year-old Murgon man appeared in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on November 20, charged with break and enter, unlawful use of a vehicle, wilful damage and possess utensil.

At 3am the following day, November 20, police attended a Murgon address in relation to an alleged break and enter.

Police allege the offender entered the home via a window and stole multiple sets of car and house keys from the occupants at the address prior to being noticed by the resident.

Police further allege the offender has returned the following night and stolen a vehicle from this address.

A 13-year-old Cherbourg boy will appear at Nanango Children’s Court on a later date, charged with multiple break and enters and vehicle stealing offences.