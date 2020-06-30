Police charge man with assault following worksite fist fight
POLICE have charge man with assault after workers downed tools to engage in fistfight last week.
Police were called at 10am on Friday to a property on Youngman Street.
Officers responded to reports a worker had assaulted another worker on the site.
Investigations allegedly revealed that a 24-year-old Westbrook man was punched by a 23-year-old Craignish man.
It is alleged it stemmed from a disagreement the previous evening.
The 23-year-old man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3 for the alleged assault.