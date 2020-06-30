Police charge man with assault following worksite fist fight

FIGHT: One man has been charged with assault following a fight at a Kingaroy worksite.

POLICE have charge man with assault after workers downed tools to engage in fistfight last week.

Police were called at 10am on Friday to a property on Youngman Street.

Officers responded to reports a worker had assaulted another worker on the site.

Investigations allegedly revealed that a 24-year-old Westbrook man was punched by a 23-year-old Craignish man.

It is alleged it stemmed from a disagreement the previous evening.

The 23-year-old man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3 for the alleged assault.