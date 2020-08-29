UPDATE: Driver charged after police pursuit across Mackay

UPDATE 7:30am: POLICE have charged the driver involved in a police pursuit across Mackay overnight.

The North Mackay man was arrested alongside his female passenger last night after the duo led police on a 15 to 20 minute chase across several Mackay suburbs.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 23-year-old driver had been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs.

UPDATE 12.40am: POLICE say the two people in the car involved in a police chase through Mackay's CBD were known to them.

Sergeant Clinton Skillington said police became aware about 11pm of a vehicle that had been involved in different traffic offences over the past few days.



"As a result of that intelligence, police have been in a position to deploy a tyre deflation device at a location in Glenella," he said.

Mackay police apprehend driver after chase through CBD : Police have just apprehended the driver of a vehicle who led them on a chase through the Mackay CBD.

"The vehicle's tyres have been deflated and police have commenced a pursuit in order to intercept that vehicle.

"A short time later, the occupants of the vehicle have come to a stop on Archibald St and all the occupants of the vehicle have been taken safely into police custody.



"It's always important for us to have safety on the roads.

Mackay Police have apprehended a driver after chasing them through the CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

"It does concern us that people in this day and age are making poor decisions.

"At the end of the day, we don't want anyone getting a knock on the door at 3am in the morning … it's the most devastating thing we can do."

Sgt Skillington said investigations were continuing, but the pair was expected to be charged with a raft of traffic offences.



"There may be other offences identified through the course of the police investigation," he said.

At least three police units were involved in a chase of a driver across the Mackay CBD. This is the chase down Shakespeare St.

Police are also investigating whether a reported shooting in Beaconsfield was a ploy to distract officers from the pursuit.



Initial investigations have found no persons were shot or injuries reported despite receiving a Triple-0 call during the pursuit.

UPDATE 12.10am: A CAR chase through Mackay's CBD began in Glenella after police used a tyre deflation device.

The device punctured at least one tyre of the grey 2003 Holden Commodore but the driver continued to drive.

A police pursuit was authorised through south Mackay, ending outside Bunnings on Archibald St.

A tyre found at the intersection of Milton St and Shakespeare St, understood to have come off the vehicle involved in a Mackay police chase earlier this evening. Picture: Tara Miko Tara Miko

The car lost both front tyres. The second tyre from the car is lying on the nature strip on Milton Street at the Shakespeare St intersection.

It is believed the car was known to police for various traffic offences over past three days.

A man and woman are in custody but no charges have been filed yet.

INITIAL 11.15pm: POLICE have just apprehended the driver of a vehicle who led them on a chase through the Mackay CBD.

At least three police vehicles have been in pursuit of a driver whose car has stopped with extensive damage near the corner of the Bruce Highway and Archibald Street.

The grey 2003 Holden Commodore that was involved in a Mackay police chase through the CBD. Picture: Tara Miko Tara Miko

Police were seen trailing the vehicle along Prospect Street, Shakespeare Street, Miller Street and Archibald Street in the past 15 to 20 minutes.

The chase was loud because the grey 2003 Holden Commodore was travelling on three wheels and then lost a second tyre.

Mackay Police have apprehended a driver after chasing them through the CBD. Picture: Tara Miko

It is believed the car was reaching up to 100km/h with just three tyres in suburban streets.

Police are now talking to the occupants of the vehicle.

Car involved in Mackay police chase being towed away: The grey 2003 Holden Commodore that was involved in a Mackay police chase through the CBD.

Three marked and one unmarked police car are outside Total Tools on Archibald St with a severely damaged silver Holden Commodore.

Debris from the busted tyres was scattered between Shakespeare St to Archibald St, with deep gouges in the bitumen noticeable.



Tyre debris found along Shakespeare St just back from the Milton St intersection understood to have come off the vehicle involved in a Mackay police chase earlier this evening. Picture: Tara Miko Tara Miko

Two people - a man and woman - were taken into custody.

The car is now being towed away.