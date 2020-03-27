Police confirm ‘possible link’ for cafe and car theft

STEP CLOSER: Police are still investigating a theft at Glendon Street Cafe in the early hours of Tuesday morning, March 24. Photo: Elaelah Harley

POLICE confirm investigations are still ongoing after a theft at a Kingaroy cafe in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Acting senior sergeant at Kingaroy Police Station Sean Relf said a man entered Glendon Street Cafe at 5am and took the tip-jar from the counter.

He drove away in a white 4WD vehicle.

He said his team was looking at another crime that occurred on the same morning to see if there were any connections.

"Police are looking at possible links to a stolen white 4WD vehicle from Murgon that was located at the corner of McDiarmid and Jarrah Streets, Kingaroy around 8am that morning," Snr Srgt Relf said.

"There was also an attempt to obtain fuel from a local service station.

"Detectives from Kingaroy CIB are investigating the matter," he said.

"Any person with any further information can contact us at Kingaroy Station or Crimestoppers along with those who may have dash camera footage which may also assist."

Police are wanting to speak with a male person of slim build, about 175cm tall and dark complexion who left the area in a white 4WD vehicle and was last seen travelling along Glendon St, Kingaroy.

THEFT: Glendon Street Cafe employee Bronte McNeil with manager Kylie Kertsen who was inside the shop in the early hours of Tuesday morning when the man entered the shop. Photo: Laura Blackmore