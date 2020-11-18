Police continue search for missing Boyne Island man

POLICE are continuing their search this morning for a Boyne Island man who has been missing since last Thursday.

Craig Gordon, 62, was last seen at a residence on Cooran Court, Boyne Island, on November 12.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police would continue their search in the area today.

Mr Gordon is described as caucasian, 175cm tall, of a proportionate build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

He was wearing blue denim shorts, a short-sleeve shirt and wearing thongs.

Mr Gordon was last seen driving a white Mazda dual cab utility with Queensland registration 522ZTD and was towing a dinghy with Queensland registration IW626Q.

Mr Gordon's family hold great concern for his safety and welfare, as this behaviour is out of character.

Yesterday investigators were appealing to anyone who had seen his vehicle at, or near any boat ramps in the Gladstone or Rockhampton areas, or seen his dinghy in the surrounding waterways, to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002379168 within the online suspicious activity form.