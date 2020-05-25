Police corner car thieves in backyard

Cherbourg man Keith William Murray, 43, pleaded guilty to multiple offences in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer. Picture: File

A SOUTH Burnett man with more than 20 unlawful use of motor vehicle convictions on his history has been busted again in someone else's vehicle.

Cherbourg man Keith William Murray, 43, and an accomplice stole a vehicle at Velorum Dr, Kingston on October 26 last year. Murray was the passenger.

When police witnessed the vehicle on the road a short time later, they attempted to stop the pair, who attempted to flee.

They were cornered in a backyard, where Murray produced a screwdriver and threatened police before throwing it at an officer, who was uninjured.

Murray and his accomplice broke a fence while trying to escape police.

Murray was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, assaulting a police officer, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage, possessing a knife in a public place and six counts of breaching bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Sgt Donna Kay said Murray was a "recidivist property offender".

The court heard he had a long history of being in and out of jail, but that this instance had been a "wake-up call" to deal with his alcohol addiction.

Murray has been in jail since October 26 last year.

He was sentenced to 12 months' jail with immediate parole. He is to report to Kingaroy Probation and Parole tomorrow.

Originally published as Police corner car thieves in Logan backyard