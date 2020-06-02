Police detect fake notes and violent behaviour

COUNTERFEIT BILLS: Gayndah police are urging the community to stay alert, to detect fake currency in the region. Picture: File

COUNTERFEIT BILLS: Gayndah police are urging the community to stay alert, to detect fake currency in the region. Picture: File

REPORTS of counterfeit notes are emerging in the North Burnett, with police urging business owners to look for the signs.

On May 19, a man visited the Ban Ban Springs Service Station and gave a fraudulent $50 note to an attendant.

Senior Constable Brian Nugent said the man paid for some items with a fake bill after a busy rush of customers.

"The rest of the note was pretty good, besides the little plastic window in the top corner," Constable Nugent said.

"That part was made with sticky tape, with the rest being made from some sort of paper.

"People need to keep an eye on that one, and identify it when they see it."

Gayndah police were kept busy on May 19, after a 25-year-old was causing a disturbance on Fielding St.

It will be alleged the Gayndah man was throwing objects and exhibiting violent behaviour around 10.45pm that night.

Gayndah police issued him with a $400 fine for public nuisance.

Read more:

P plater's low cost plates don't fool police

BURNETT DRUG BUSTS: Everything we know so far

Burnett 'growing operation' uncovered in police sting

A 42-year-old Gayndah man then had his plates confiscated and car impounded after police intercepted him on May 29.

It will be alleged the man was driving along Queen St when police pulled him over for a licence inspection.

Gayndah police found the man's licence had been demerit point suspended for several traffic offences.

He was given a notice to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court later this year.

Late night burnouts has led to a Redbank Plains man being fined on the spot by Gayndah police.

Police attended a property on May 26 to find the 30-year-old making excessive noise around 10pm.

He was issued with a $427 fine for driving and making unnecessary noise and smoke with his car.