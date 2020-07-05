Police examine dancefloor footage

Dancing is off limits at clubs that have only recently re-opened under coronavirus restrictions.

POLICE are examining footage of revellers dancing at nightspots this weekend, with the high-risk activity off-limits during the COVID pandemic.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzk said she had seen footage of pumping dancefloors and the police were looking at it too.

"It is unfortunate that some (nightclubs) did breach those rules," she said.

"That's a matter for police and I do hope that someday in the near future we'll be able to go back to some sort of normality.

"But until then it is so important that everyone abides by the rules."

She said the police were looking at whether fines would be handed out.

"They did submit COVID-Safe plans, so if they have breached those COVID-Safe plans then there could be fines imposed."

She said she wanted to thank those nightclubs that did do the right thing.

Bars and clubs were allowed to reopen to more people from Friday and serve patrons at the bar, but dancing has been ruled as too high a risk for spreading the virus.

Ms Palaszczuk said despite relaxed restrictions, people still had to social distance, practice good hand hygiene, not go out if they're sick, and get tested if they're sick.

"All reports are that the majority of people are doing the right thing," she said.

" … As we've seen, it is very easy for a few cases to increase quite dramatically as we have seen in Victoria."

It comes as Queensland recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight. Victoria recorded 74.