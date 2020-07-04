Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five charged in three days following with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.
Five charged in three days following with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.
Crime

Police execute multiple search warrants in drug operation

Holly Cormack
4th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGAROY police have charged multiple people with drug-related offences following a recent drug operation.

On Monday, a 30-year-old Kingaroy woman was charged after a search warrant revealed a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils at her Frangipani Drive property.

She will appear before the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 3 for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Then on Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a property on Tuite Street.

A 31-year-old Kingaroy man and a 40-year-old Kingaroy man were found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

Both men will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court for allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

The 40-year-old man will appear before the court on July 27, and the 31-year-old man on August 3.

On the same day, a search warrant was also executed at a Haly street address.

A 25-year-old Kingaroy man was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17 for allegedly possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

On Wednesday July 1, police executed a search warrant at a property on Windsor street. A 27-year-old Kingaroy woman was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 for allegedly possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils

drug crime kingaroy police possess cannabis
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        premium_icon Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        Crime THREE people have been charged with a variety of offences after being caught red-handed by police

        Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        premium_icon Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        News THE Cherbourg checkpoint has been removed today, enabling freedom of movement for...

        More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        premium_icon More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        News THOUSANDS of dollars are being poured into the region’s RSLs to upgrade facilities...

        Kingaroy police take drunk, unlicensed drivers off the roads

        premium_icon Kingaroy police take drunk, unlicensed drivers off the roads

        Crime Drivers driving under the influence or without a licence are in the sights of the...