Police find drugs, weapons, ammo in New Year’s Eve bust

Two will front court after a search warrant located drugs, weapons and ammunition at a Murgon address. File Photo.

A New Year’s Eve drug bust at a Murgon property has scored a man and woman a date with the court, after a search warrant allegedly uncovered drugs, drug utensils, ammunition and unregistered firearms.

A 36-year-old Murgon woman has been charged with five offences including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with a drug offence, possessing drug utensils, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 79-year-old Murgon man was charged with possession of unregistered firearms.

Both will appear before the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 2.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2002676775, QP2002676931 within the online suspicious activity form.