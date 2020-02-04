Police graduates ready to serve

FIRST Year police constables will soon be heading off to their new roles as general duties officers throughout the state.

One of those 71 graduates will be moving to the South Burnett to work at the Kingaroy Police Station.

The new constables were recognised at a graduation ceremony in Oxley last Thursday, marking the end of a six-month intensive training period.

The graduates range from 19 to 45 years of age and come from a diverse range of careers and cultural backgrounds.

The new FYCs have spent months building a strong foundation to enable them to deliver an excellent level of service as they begin their careers in the QPS.

These graduates were the first cohort of recruits to undertake a four-week Recruit Distance Based Pre-Learning Pathway.

This is designed to prepare recruits for the challenges of the Recruit Training Program and to succeed in their chosen policing career within the QPS.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the new officers were different in many ways to the fresh-faced recruits who entered the academy six months ago.

“Each of the FYCs have changed as a result of their training, their environment and the leadership demonstrated by staff here at the Academy,” she said.

“As First Year Constables of the Queensland Police Service, they are now charged with the duty of ensuring the safety and security here at the Academy.”

Ms Carroll congratulated each of the graduates.

“I am filled with pride and have confidence in the future of the Queensland Police Service,” she said.

“You now add to our rich history, to our diversity and are now ready to protect the peace and good order for the people of Queensland.”