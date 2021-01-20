Police: Help from ‘Friends’ may solve crime

FRIENDLY CLUE: Police said a young man seen carrying a black towel with the lettering FRIENDS may be able to assist them in solving a break and enter at Evans Heads.

If you know anyone missing a black towel with the word 'Friends' on it, police would like to hear about it.

Richmond Police District said a person who may be able to assist them with their inquiries was seen in the vicinity of an Evans Head business late on Saturday afternoon and left behind a black towel bearing the printed lettering 'Friends'.

A police spokesman said they are investigating a break and enter offence that occurred at an Evans Head business on Blue Pool Rd around 4.40pm on Saturday, January 16.

It is alleged that the offenders have caused damage to the property, and have rummaged through the premises and a number of vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify three young males aged between 14 and 16 years old, believed to be involved in the incident.

Young person 1 was described as caucasian in appearance, wearing a dark baseball cap, long wavy blond hair, dark t-shirt, blue shorts and white slip on thongs. He was carrying a black towel with printed lettering 'Friends'.

Young person 2 was described as caucasian in appearance, wearing a maroon coloured shirt, black shorts, black shoes and socks, and a black baseball cap.

Young person 3 was described as caucasian in appearance, tall, coloured bucket style hat, black T-shirt with coloured print on the front, light coloured shorts and thongs.

If anyone saw these young males in the vicinity of Blue Pool Rd, Evans Head, around the time of the offence, or if you have information regarding their identity, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote police event 80392384.

Information is treated in strict confidence and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.