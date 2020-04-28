Police hunt for Gympie man after armed robbery
POLICE are hunting for a 35-year-old Gympie man who is wanted for questioning over an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday night.
Just before midnight on April 26, a man produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Road in Gympie, police say.
Police have identified Luke Watts (pictured above) as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation.
Anyone who knows where Luke Watts may be or has seen a white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW is asked to make contact with police.
Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to contact police immediately on Triple Zero (000).