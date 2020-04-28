Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.
LOOK OUT: Police urge anyone who sees the white Holden Commodore or Gympie man Luke Watts to contact police immediately.
News

Police hunt for Gympie man after armed robbery

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
28th Apr 2020 11:31 AM

POLICE are hunting for a 35-year-old Gympie man who is wanted for questioning over an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday night.

Just before midnight on April 26, a man produced a firearm and stole a vehicle on Everson Road in Gympie, police say. 

Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media
Police have identified Luke Watts, 35, as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation. Photo: Police Media

Police have identified Luke Watts (pictured above) as someone who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who knows where Luke Watts may be or has seen a white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW is asked to make contact with police.

If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media
If you have seen this white Holden Commodore with registration plates 431-ZOW, contact with police. Photo: Police Media

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to contact police immediately on Triple Zero (000).

armed robbery gympie-crime gympie police gympie wanted wanted for questioning
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett medical centre issues 700 jabs in two weeks

        premium_icon Burnett medical centre issues 700 jabs in two weeks

        Health The upcoming flu season has one pharmacy scraping for vaccines, unable to secure guaranteed stock.

        POLL: Will you be downloading the COVIDSafe app?

        POLL: Will you be downloading the COVIDSafe app?

        News After two cases have been confirmed in the South Burnett region, will you use the...

        • 28th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        HOSPITAL UPDATE: When will the crane be dismantled?

        premium_icon HOSPITAL UPDATE: When will the crane be dismantled?

        News The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment has been unaffected by the global pandemic and...

        • 28th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        Finding kindness amongst the coronavirus

        Finding kindness amongst the coronavirus

        News A month ago I wrote about opening our hearts to those in need and I’ve never been...

        • 28th Apr 2020 2:00 PM