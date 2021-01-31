Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Mackay police have responded to reports of a pervert at a popular park on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crime

Police hunt man after reports he exposed himself to 8yo girl

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have been searching for a scruffy-looking bearded man after reports he followed an eight-year-old girl into a toilet block and exposed himself at a popular Mackay park.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they received two calls on Thursday afternoon about the suspicious behaviour at Mackay Botanic Gardens.

The man, described as being about 165cm tall and in his mid 40s to 50s with medium to long grey hair, also reportedly approached a mother and her daughter along a footpath.

More stories:

'F*** the court': Man's vile tirade against former partner

PHOTOS: Aussie Family BBQ brings Mackay community together

It is understood he was wearing a black shirt and cream-coloured pants at the time of both incidents.

The QPS spokeswoman said no official complaint was made to police but they attended the park to carry out "extensive patrols".

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

No person of interest was found.

If you have information, phone PoliceLink on 131444.

More Stories

mackay botanic gardens mackay crime mackay police districts
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New program to help youths get the green light for a licence

        Premium Content New program to help youths get the green light for a licence

        Community The South Burnett PCYC has introduced a program to help young people overcome financial or social barriers to getting their provisional driver’s licence.

        St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Premium Content St John’s welcomes five new teachers as enrolments soar

        Education St John’s Lutheran has welcomed five new teaching staff as student numbers...

        South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Premium Content South Burnett welcomes nine new citizens at Aus Day Ceremony

        Community Nine new Aussie citizens were welcomed to the lucky land at Kingaroy’s 2021...

        Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Premium Content Three transported to hospital following two-truck crash

        Breaking Three patients have been transported to hospital following a two-truck crash at...