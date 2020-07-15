Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are currently investigating a truck car crash outside Nanango Swimming Pool this morning. File Photo.
Police are currently investigating a truck car crash outside Nanango Swimming Pool this morning. File Photo.
News

Police investigate cause of two-vehicle smash in rural town

Holly Cormack
15th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a truck and car crash outside Nanango Swimming Pool this morning.

According to a Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesperson, officers attended the crash at Henry Street, out the front of Nanango Swimming Pool, at around 8.15am.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson, paramedics performed first aid at the scene, however neither driver has been transported to hospital.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water price hike here to stay to ‘encourage responsible use’

        premium_icon Water price hike here to stay to ‘encourage responsible use’

        Council News THE 150 per cent rise is designed to ‘encourage responsible use’ of standpipe water according to the council

        REVEALED: What council will vote on at today’s budget meeting

        premium_icon REVEALED: What council will vote on at today’s budget...

        News THE South Burnett Times was given access to a draft copy of SBRC’s 2020/21 budget...

        Navy hopeful breaks into Murgon home while drunk

        premium_icon Navy hopeful breaks into Murgon home while drunk

        Crime The 18-year-old man had broken into the home with three other alleged offenders, in...

        Police release details on boy, 8, killed in motorbike crash

        premium_icon Police release details on boy, 8, killed in motorbike crash

        News Eight-year-old boy killed in crash on private property