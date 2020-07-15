Police investigate cause of two-vehicle smash in rural town

Police are currently investigating a truck car crash outside Nanango Swimming Pool this morning. File Photo.

POLICE are investigating a truck and car crash outside Nanango Swimming Pool this morning.

According to a Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesperson, officers attended the crash at Henry Street, out the front of Nanango Swimming Pool, at around 8.15am.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson, paramedics performed first aid at the scene, however neither driver has been transported to hospital.