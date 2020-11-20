Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency service were called to Nanango this morning after a “suspicious” fire broke out at the mens shed. File Photo.
Emergency service were called to Nanango this morning after a “suspicious” fire broke out at the mens shed. File Photo.
Breaking

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ midnight blaze at Men’s Shed

Holly Cormack
20th Nov 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE investigations are underway after a “suspicious” fire broke out at the Nanango Men’s Shed on Mount Stanley Road.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the building blaze at about 12.30am this morning and investigators remain on scene. The fire is currently being treated as suspicious.

A QFES spokeswoman said three crews battled the blaze for about two hours, which consumed the outside of the structure, and remained on scene overnight.

No injuries were reported at the scene, a QAS spokeswoman told the Times.

More Stories

breaking news nanango mens shed suspicious fire
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Premium Content OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Opinion THE opioid crisis has made it abundantly clear that criminalising addiction has done little to stop it. Perhaps it’s time for a new approach.

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 20

        Toogoolawah Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Toogoolawah Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Toogoolawah Magistrates Court

        Volunteer firey’s place morals over money to help community

        Premium Content Volunteer firey’s place morals over money to help community

        Community VOLUNTEER firey’s and small business owners Michelle and Clinton Hansen are burning...