Police investigate ‘suspicious’ midnight blaze at Men’s Shed

Emergency service were called to Nanango this morning after a “suspicious” fire broke out at the mens shed. File Photo.

POLICE investigations are underway after a “suspicious” fire broke out at the Nanango Men’s Shed on Mount Stanley Road.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the building blaze at about 12.30am this morning and investigators remain on scene. The fire is currently being treated as suspicious.

A QFES spokeswoman said three crews battled the blaze for about two hours, which consumed the outside of the structure, and remained on scene overnight.

No injuries were reported at the scene, a QAS spokeswoman told the Times.