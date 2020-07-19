Menu
A woman has been rushed to hospital following a crash in the North Burnett. Picture: File
News

Police investigating crash which hospitalised elderly woman

Holly Cormack
19th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital following a crash at Dallarnil this morning.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson, emergency services attended the scene at around 11.50am this morning, after reports of a single-vehicle crash on Main Street.

The female driver, believed to be in her 70s, has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesperson said an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently being undertaken.

