Police investigating crash which hospitalised elderly woman

A woman has been rushed to hospital following a crash in the North Burnett. Picture: File

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital following a crash at Dallarnil this morning.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson, emergency services attended the scene at around 11.50am this morning, after reports of a single-vehicle crash on Main Street.

The female driver, believed to be in her 70s, has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service (QPS) spokesperson said an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently being undertaken.