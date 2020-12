POLICE are investigating a late night car crash that left one man with minor injuries in Nanango last night. Photo/File

POLICE are investigating a late night car crash that left one man with minor injuries in Nanango last night.

Police allege a vehicle ran a red light before evading police and crashing into a guard rail on Drayton Street near the Nanango State School.

The driver was a teenage male who, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service, denied transport to hospital with a laceration on his leg.

Investigations are ongoing.