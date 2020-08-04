Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to Memorial Park after an alleged brawl between two women was reported. File Photo.
Police were called to Memorial Park after an alleged brawl between two women was reported. File Photo.
Crime

Police investigating park brawl allegedly between families

Holly Cormack
4th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating an alleged assault, which took place at a popular park in Kingaroy yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to Memorial Park at around 4pm yesterday afternoon, following reports of a brawl between two teenage women.

One of the parties left the premises prior to police arrival and officers are still trying to piece together the details of what happened, with both sides offering different accounts.

One side reported a women involved was assaulted, and threatening text messages were sent after the two parties split. Others deny a brawl ever took place.

The family that left prior to police arrival reported the incident.

The South Burnett Times understands the brawl allegedly began with the two young women, and their families subsequently became involved.

Investigations are continuing.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VISION: Horrific aftermath of caravan crash revealed

        premium_icon VISION: Horrific aftermath of caravan crash revealed

        News THE driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, and rolled the caravan they had in tow.

        Minimum sentence for ‘fake gun’ fear-mongering

        premium_icon Minimum sentence for ‘fake gun’ fear-mongering

        Crime MENTAL health to blame for a Kingaroy man who frightened locals with a toy gun.

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if flexible industrial relations arrangements not extended...

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites