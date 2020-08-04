Police investigating park brawl allegedly between families

Police were called to Memorial Park after an alleged brawl between two women was reported. File Photo.

POLICE are investigating an alleged assault, which took place at a popular park in Kingaroy yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to Memorial Park at around 4pm yesterday afternoon, following reports of a brawl between two teenage women.

One of the parties left the premises prior to police arrival and officers are still trying to piece together the details of what happened, with both sides offering different accounts.

One side reported a women involved was assaulted, and threatening text messages were sent after the two parties split. Others deny a brawl ever took place.

The family that left prior to police arrival reported the incident.

The South Burnett Times understands the brawl allegedly began with the two young women, and their families subsequently became involved.

Investigations are continuing.