Crime

Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

Dominic Elsome
14th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Burnett police are investigating a string of break-ins and thefts earlier this month.

At approximately 10.20pm on January 2, four unknown offenders allegedly gained entry into a business on Macalister Street, Murgon and removed items before leaving the area.

Then on January 4, between 5pm and 6pm, unknown offenders allegedly entered a residence on Coronation Drive, Murgon and stole a set of car keys.

Between 1pm on January 5 and 9am on January 6, unknown offender(s) allegedly entered a residence on Stephens Street West, Murgon and stolen a mobile phone and tablet device.

At approximately 12.45am on January 8, an unknown offender approached a vehicle parked on Fisher Street, Cherbourg.

The offender allegedly stole property from the vehicle before stomping on the windscreen of the vehicle and leaving the area.

Investigations are continuing into these incidents.

Finally, on January 9 at approximately 9am, a man entered a business on Lamb Street, Murgon and allegedly placed items into a bag, before leaving the business and removing tags off the items.

A 23-year-old Basin Pocket man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on February 9, charged with stealing.

South Burnett

