Crime

Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
22nd Mar 2020 8:59 AM
POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.

Emergency services were called to a Baldwins Rd address just before 7pm where they located the body of a man at the bottom of a set of stairs.

Initial information suggests the 47-year-old sustained fatal injuries after a dispute with another man at the premises.

A crime scene has been established and police are working to determine the events leading to the man's death.

Investigations are ongoing.

