Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Toowoomba teenager Mac Allen died in January this year.
Toowoomba teenager Mac Allen died in January this year.
News

Police lay charges over Toowoomba teen’s death

Matthew Newton
11th Aug 2020 1:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have laid charges over the death of Meringandan teenager Mac Allen.

The 16-year-old fell from the tray of a ute just after midnight on Sunday, January 12, at the Bowenville Reserve, east of Oakey.

He suffered serious head injuries in the fall, and later died in hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 20-year-old Clinton man had been charged over the incident.

The man was charged with unlicensed driving, drink driving (over the no alcohol but not over the general limit) and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The man is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 1.

A celebration of Mac's life was held at the Highfields Cultural Centre on January 23.

Skaters farewell Mac Allen with a balloon release.
Skaters farewell Mac Allen with a balloon release.

Earlier that week, the Toowoomba skateboarding community came together to farewell their friend, who they remembered as having a "pure heart" and a "contagious smile".

Highfields residents also paid tribute to Mac at a sunset event on January 14.

 

More Stories

bowenville mac allen meringandan toowoomba list toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electrical upgrade powers down 20,000 Burnett homes

        Premium Content Electrical upgrade powers down 20,000 Burnett homes

        News THE unplanned outage was triggered by ‘safety protection equipment’ in Kingaroy.

        32 year battle to recognise war hero comes to incredible end

        Premium Content 32 year battle to recognise war hero comes to incredible end

        Community A Nanango man is in disbelief after a 30 plus year battle to honour his uncle with...

        CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: What Blackbutt Police dealt with last week

        Crime From assualts to unlicenced drivers, Blackbutt police have had a busy week.

        Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Premium Content Massive Burnett outage leaves 20,000 without power

        Breaking A WIDESPREAD power outage is currently under investigation by Ergon Energy.