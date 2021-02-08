Menu
Police allegedly located an 18-year-old passed out in the drivers seat of his car. Photo/File
Crime

Police locate alleged drunk driver passed out on Haly Street

Tristan Evert
8th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
An 18-year-old Boompa man was allegedly located by police passed out in the driver's seat of his car after a heavy drinking session.

On Saturday February 6 at 4.10am police intercepted a Mazda sedan on Haly Street parked some distance from the gutter with the brake lights on.

Police allegedly located the young man passed out in the driver's seat, who returned a positive sample to a roadside breath test of 0.117.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 1, charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

South Burnett

