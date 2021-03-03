Police locate car off Bunya Hwy, woman taken to hospital

A woman has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable conditon. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A woman has been transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition following a single-vehicle crash on the Bunya Highway.

Paramedics responded to a call at 11.44am, where they treated a woman reported to be in her 70s for minor facial injuries before taking her to the Kingaroy Hospital.

Police located her vehicle off the road, in some bushes, on the Wondai side of the road works along the Bunya Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said initial reports indicate the woman was picked up by a member of the public before they called paramedics in Tingoora.