Police make cocaine busts at Rocky nightclubs

Police have made a number of cocaine busts at Rockhampton nightclubs in recent months. Generic file photo.

Police have made numerous cocaine busts at Rockhampton nightclubs in recent months.

Two men pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to cocaine possession at separate nightclubs.

One of those men was Tyson Wagner Gilliland, 18, who was caught with cocaine at The Goat in Rockhampton on February 7.

The court heard that at 12.30am, Gilliland opened his wallet to pay for a door (entry) charge when a bag fell from it.

A staff member notified police and CCTV footage implicated Gilliland.

The bag had 0.36g of cocaine in it.

Gilliland told police that he planned to use the cocaine that night.

Dane Douglas Langton, 24, was the other man who pleaded guilty after he was caught with cocaine at Rockhampton's Zodiac Nightclub on January 30.

The prosecution told the court that police officers found Langton and another man in a downstairs toilet cubicle together using the drug.

Langton also had a clip-seal bag containing 0.675g of cocaine in his possession.

Before handing down penalty to Gilliland, Magistrate Cameron Press gave this warning.

"Drugs overtake people's lives," he said.

"They destroy careers, they destroy families, it's just not worth it.

"You've got your whole life ahead of you - don't throw it away with drugs."

Mr Press took into account that Gilliland had no criminal history before fining him $750.

No conviction was recorded.

Langton, who had a "very limited history" with nothing of a similar nature, told Mr Press that he was not a regular cocaine user as he got drug tested for work.

"It's serious stuff," Mr Press said.

"Keep well away from drugs."

Langton was fined $800.

No conviction was recorded.

