BLACKBUTT DISTURBANCE: Police are currently on scene at a disturbance near Blackbutt. Picture: File
News

Police negotiating with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
5th May 2020 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM
POLICE are currently on scene at a residence in Blackbutt North where there are reports of a man threatening police with several knives.

Officers are attempting to negotiate with the man, and neighbours are being warned to stay indoors for their own safety.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said calls were made to police at 3.55pm about a man destroying property at Gilliland Crescent, Blackbutt North.

Police are still attempting to negotiate with the man, according to the spokeswoman.

More to come.

