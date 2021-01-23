Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
Crime

Police officer charged over child sex abuse material

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 10:01 AM

A NSW police officer, attached to a specialist command, has been charged after allegedly accessing child abuse material online.

Officers stopped the 48-year-old sergeant's car about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon before arresting him.

He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material and not keeping a firearm safely.

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The officer has been suspended from duty.

Originally published as Police officer charged over child porn

child exploitation material charge crime nsw police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potential hostel closure will force youth into tents, swags

        Premium Content Potential hostel closure will force youth into tents, swags

        News South Burnett CTC are staring down the barrel of a loaded gun with their youth hostel facing potential closure without immediate government assistance.

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in South Burnett

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in South Burnett

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in South Burnett and support your...

        Burnett truckie hospitalised after serious highway rollover

        Premium Content Burnett truckie hospitalised after serious highway rollover

        Breaking A man has suffered injuries after his truck rolled on Burnett Highway.

        Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Premium Content Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Property Queensland’s regional property market is booming, with 72 locations across the...