A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
Crime

Police officer on domestic violence charge stands down

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:51 PM | Updated: 8:28 PM
A POLICE officer has been stood down from official duties and will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this month after facing a common assault charge.

Investigations are being conducted into allegations the officer committed acts of domestic violence.

As a result of these investigations, the officer has been served with a Police Protection Notice and charged with common assault.

The 51-year-old man from the Southern Region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He has been issued with a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in July for breaching the Police Protection Notice.

Ipswich Queensland Times

