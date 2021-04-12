Police on hunt after Kingaroy home, car burgled overnight

Investigations are underway following an alleged stealing spree on a Kingaroy street. File Photo.

Investigations are underway into three property offences that occurred overnight in Windsor Circle.

According to officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, on Sunday night (April 11) the alleged offenders unlawfully entered an unlocked Suzuki station wagon, stealing a wallet.



They’ve then trespassed on the backyard of a Windsor Circle home and attempted to steal property, however these items were dropped as the offenders were chased away by dogs.

The offenders have then entered the dwelling through a closed but unlocked rear sliding door and made off with personal property.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

