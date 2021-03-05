Menu
Police are seeking public assistance to identify the below three persons who may be able to assist police with their investigations. Photo/Kingaroy Police.
Crime

Police on hunt for three after Kingaroy bottle shop break in

Holly Cormack
5th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Police are on the hunt for three men following a break and enter at a Kingaroy bottle shop.

At 3.20am yesterday morning (March 4), offenders smashed the front door of an Avoca street bottle shop with a rock before entering and stealing a quantity of alcohol.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify three persons (pictured), who may be able to assist police with their investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Kingaroy Police 41604900, Police link 131 444 or Crimestoppers 1800 333000.

Police are also investigating the break and enter of a garage at an Edward street residence.

Between 10am and 6pm on March 1, entry was gained through a closed but unsecured roller door.

The offender stole an impact drill before decamping. Investigations are continuing

kingaroy break and enter kingaroy police
South Burnett

