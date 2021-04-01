Police on the hunt for trio in stolen 4WD after crime spree

Police are appealing for assistance to locate the stolen vehicle pictured and its occupants, responsible for break and enter offences throughout the Gold Coast, Moreton Bay and Kingaroy areas. Photo/QPS

Police are appealing for assistance to locate the stolen vehicle pictured and its occupants, responsible for break and enter offences throughout the Gold Coast, Moreton Bay and Kingaroy areas.

The below image was captured during a diesel drive-off at Molendinar on Thursday, March 25 where a man was observed filling up a white 2013 Toyota Landcruiser bearing Queensland registration, 096TNE.

Two days later three people (also pictured) from a Toyota Landcruiser broke into a D’Aguilar Highway service station at Colinton, where they stole packets of cigarettes, cash and tools.

On Monday, March 29 the stolen Toyota Landcruiser was used to take a boat and boat trailer from a Dunbarton Ave address in Bundall.

They were located the following day in Nanango after information was received about the vessel being detached from the four-wheel drive.

The vehicle was later sighted on the same day at Wyalla, where a yellow Nissan Patrol with Queensland registration 114HCB was also stolen.

Yesterday afternoon (March 30) the same Toyota Landcruiser fitted with stolen plates attended a large hardware store where the occupants took items.

The vehicle, stolen from a Robina address last month, was last sighted by police heading north on Murgon, Kilcoy Road yesterday (March 31) where it evaded them.

Anyone with any information about any of the incidents is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100541060.