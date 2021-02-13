Menu
Police poised to re-establish checkpoints as Vic cluster grows

by Greg Stolz
13th Feb 2021 11:12 AM
Police are blitzing the border and Queensland airports on the lookout for Victorians and Western Australians trying to sneak into the state.

Queenslanders returning from declared hotspots in the two states are also in the sights of cops who have ramped up patrols after the border was again slammed shut to people travelling from Greater Melbourne after the city's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

All of Western Australia was declared a COVID-19 hotspot last month but that ruling is set to expire at 1am on Sunday.

Melbourne residents Elle Lacey, Matt Blunden and Richard Blunden have just finished a holiday in Cairns and will now return to another lockdown in Melbourne. Picture: Brendan Radke
Melbourne has been plunged into a snap five-day lockdown after a COVID-19 community outbreak linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel.

Anyone who has been in Greater Melbourne in the last 14 days has to go into hotel quarantine in Queensland, while those from the rest of Victoria have to complete a border declaration pass.

Gold Coast police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said police were on high alert for anyone travelling from the hotspots.

Police are poised to re-establish border checkpoints. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
"We're meeting all flights at Gold Coast Airport and have tasked random mobile patrols of border roads to ensure compliance with the Chief Health officer's latest direction," he said.

There are no plans to reinstate dreaded border checkpoints at this stage, but police have said they could be set up within 24 hours if needed.

