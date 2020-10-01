Menu
Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

by Luke Mortimer
1st Oct 2020 9:55 AM
SPECIALIST investigators will probe the cause of a massive fire which engulfed two duplexes in Miami last night.

Emergency services were called to the Albion Ave residences about 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters discovered a large blaze had started in one of the homes and spread to an adjoining duplex, Queensland Police stated.

The occupants of the duplexes were able to flee and no one was injured, but the homes were badly damaged.

Paramedics assessed two people and remained on standby.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters arrived at Albion Ave about 9.25pm and only took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire was extinguished by 10.10pm, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Police have requested the assistance of QFES investigators, who will work to determine how the fire started.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police probe massive duplex fire on Gold Coast

