Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
$1 Million of cannabis seized following Bangalow vehicle stop.
News

Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

Alison Paterson
17th Jan 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will front court today after police found him in possession of 145 bags of cannabis -

an estimated street value of $1 million.

A Police Media spokeswoman said officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol stopped the truck driver for a RBT near Byron Bay yesterday.

Just before 9am, officers stopped the truck on the Pacific Highway at Bangalow, due to the manner of driving.

Police spoke to the driver and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

The man was arrested, and his truck was searched, revealing the haul of cannabis. Methylamphetamine was also found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supply a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of drug possession (one being a commercial quantity), and driving under the influence of a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today (Friday 16 January 2020).

bangalow cannabis drugs seized editors picks lismore marackville nsw crime nsw traffic and highway patrol command police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Nude woman stuns at airport

    Nude woman stuns at airport
    • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water supply upgrades to cause significant disruptions

        premium_icon Water supply upgrades to cause significant disruptions

        Council News Council said they are committed to maintaining the efficiency of the South Burnett water.

        10 Things to do this weekend

        premium_icon 10 Things to do this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend or while travelling through the South...

        WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

        premium_icon WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

        Weather The dust “almost instantly turned day to night”.

        Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        premium_icon Fiery council debate over building second rail trail

        Council News Councillor argues second Burnett Rail Trail would boost business, but mayor says...