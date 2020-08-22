Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunshine Coast detectives investigating the alleged murder of 31-year-old Buddina woman Aysha Baty are appealing for public assistance as they try and trace her recent movements.
Sunshine Coast detectives investigating the alleged murder of 31-year-old Buddina woman Aysha Baty are appealing for public assistance as they try and trace her recent movements.
Crime

Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

Amber Hooker
23rd Aug 2020 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman allegedly murdered in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning as been identified as Aysha Baty, aged 31, of Buddina.

Police have released Ms Baty's name and a photo as detectives appeal for public help to try and trace her recent movements.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw, had contact with or knows about Ms Baty's movements or whereabouts over the past seven days.

Detectives would also like to speak with anyone who has background information regarding Ms Baty's relationship with friends and associates.

Police were called to Matthew St, Nambour around 1.30am on Saturday, August 22 following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.

Ms Baty was located with significant injuries to hear head and chest and declared deceased at the scene.

A 34-year-old Burnside man was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow on Monday, August 24.

On Saturday night detectives appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity of Nambour CBD, particularly Currie St on the Petrie Creek bridge, near the Nambour RSL who observed any suspicious behaviour between 12.30am and 2am on Saturday, August 22 to contact police.

This appeal remains current.

Flowers have been laid on the Petrie Creek bridge, which police declared a crime scene Saturday morning.

Detectives, forensic and police officers conducted their investigations for hours as the stretch of road remained closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Contact Policelink online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Contact Crime Stoppers on crimestoppersqld.com.au on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001762674.

More Stories

murder investigation nambour murder sunshine coast crime sunshine coast homicide investigation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Infinite’ surgery waiting lists not going to get better

        Premium Content ‘Infinite’ surgery waiting lists not going to get better

        Health Queensland’s top doctor has explained why slashing the state’s surgery waiting lists wouldn’t necessarily be a good thing.

        REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        Premium Content REVEALED: When new COVID restrictions will end

        News Here's the restrictions effective immediately

        IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Premium Content IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's message to everyone

        Cherbourg on high alert after detention centre COVID-19 case

        Premium Content Cherbourg on high alert after detention centre COVID-19 case

        Health Cherbourg Council is urging anyone with symptoms to come forward and get tested...