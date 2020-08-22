Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

Sunshine Coast detectives investigating the alleged murder of 31-year-old Buddina woman Aysha Baty are appealing for public assistance as they try and trace her recent movements.

A woman allegedly murdered in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning as been identified as Aysha Baty, aged 31, of Buddina.

Police have released Ms Baty's name and a photo as detectives appeal for public help to try and trace her recent movements.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw, had contact with or knows about Ms Baty's movements or whereabouts over the past seven days.

Dave Drinnen: Sunshine Coast District detective inspector Dave Drinnen said the woman was located “lying” on the roadside of Matthew St, Nambour. Video: Matty Holdsworth

Detectives would also like to speak with anyone who has background information regarding Ms Baty's relationship with friends and associates.

Police were called to Matthew St, Nambour around 1.30am on Saturday, August 22 following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.

Ms Baty was located with significant injuries to hear head and chest and declared deceased at the scene.

A 34-year-old Burnside man was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.

Nambour crime scene: A crime scene has been established at the Petrie Creek Bridge, nearby the RSL carpark after a body was found in the early hours of Saturday morning. Video: Amber Hooker.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow on Monday, August 24.

On Saturday night detectives appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity of Nambour CBD, particularly Currie St on the Petrie Creek bridge, near the Nambour RSL who observed any suspicious behaviour between 12.30am and 2am on Saturday, August 22 to contact police.

This appeal remains current.

Flowers have been laid on the Petrie Creek bridge, which police declared a crime scene Saturday morning.

Detectives, forensic and police officers conducted their investigations for hours as the stretch of road remained closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Contact Policelink online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Contact Crime Stoppers on crimestoppersqld.com.au on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001762674.