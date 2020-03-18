Information released about Wattle Camp fatality

TRAGIC: A person has died following a motorbike crash on Memerambi-Barkers Creek Rd on Tuesday.

POLICE have launched an investigation into a fatal traffic crash involving two motorbikes in the South Burnett yesterday.

Preliminary information suggests two male riders were travelling west together at Wattle Camp along Memerambi Barkers Creek Rd at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

According to police, one of the motorbikes collided with the other.

One of the riders, a man aged in his 70s, suffered significant injuries after coming off his bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man, was not seriously injured.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the crash.