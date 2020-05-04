Menu
DID YOU SEE ANYTHING: Police are asking the public for information regarding a serious traffic incident which occurred on Haly St in Wondai Saturday night. Could you have been driving past? Picture: On file.
News

Police request info after serious Wondai traffic incident

Kate McCormack
4th May 2020 2:30 PM
WERE you driving in the Wondai vicinity on Saturday night?

Police are asking members of the public to come forward with any information relating to a serious traffic incident which occurred on Haly St Wondai at 7.15pm on Saturday, May 2.

Police confirmed they are currently investigating a serious traffic incident following reports a man had fallen from a moving car.

Initial information suggests the man had stepped up onto the vehicle side step and was holding onto the side of the slow-moving utility before falling and hitting his head.

The 60-year-old man was treated for injuries at the scene before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH) in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have any dashcam footage or information which could be of significance, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

As of Monday morning at the time of print, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 60-year-old man is still in the RBWH receiving treatment and no progress on the case has been made.

South Burnett

